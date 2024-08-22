A round up of some (not all) of GCSE results from local schools around the area.
Cobham Free School
Achieved its strongest progress score to date in GCSE results and 29 per cent of the marks were awarded top nine to seven grades (22 per cent national average). There was an 83 per cent standard pass rate (67 per cent national average) across all subjects.
Many of the students sitting examinations had joined the school as founder Reception pupils in 2012. The number of subjects awarded nine to seven grades that were highlighted included: Further Mathematics (73 per cent), Biology (68 per cent), Classical Greek (67 per cent), Physics (64 per cent), Music (50 per cent), English and Religious Studies (both 45 per cent), History (41 per cent) and Mathematics (27 per cent).
Gordon’s School, Woking
The historic ‘gold standard’ of five or more GCSE grades, including English and maths were attained by nine out of ten students, with more than half graded nine to seven and 84 per cent were graded nine to five.
Among the delighted students was the school’s Head of Modern Foreign Languages, Simon Depoix who achieved a nine in his Mandarin GCSE.
Headmaster Andrew Moss said: “Another set of pleasing GCSE grades, achieved through resilience, determination and hard work. I am always delighted that the efforts of both staff and students have been reflected in the results.”
Hoe Valley School, Woking
Twenty-seven per cent of students achieved grade nine to seven, 62 per cent grade nine to five and 75 per cent grade nine to four.
Headteacher Mrs Davies commented: “Our students have performed brilliantly and it is all down to their hard work and determination to succeed.
“I am very grateful to all of our talented teachers and supportive parents and carers who have paved the path for our students’ success.
“It has been a pleasure working with this cohort and I have no doubt they will continue to succeed in their post-16 education, be that at college or or here at Hoe Valley Sixth Form!”
Sir William Perkins's School, Chertsey
Sixty-three per cent of all grades achieved were eight or nine and the percentage of nine grades awarded (43 per cent) is the highest that the school has achieved since pre-pandemic grading.
Alongside these figures, the outcomes demonstrate the value-added results and how the school supports students to achieve higher grades than they could have thought possible.
Head, Ms Picton said: “These GCSE results are outstanding, and our students should rightly be proud of these achievements.
We are delighted that 43% of grades awarded are the top grade of 9, whilst the percentage of examinations assessed at 9- 8, overall from this group of students was an impressive 63%.
“Behind these headline grades, there are a huge number of individual success stories of which we can be incredibly proud. I am hugely grateful to colleagues for their hard work and commitment in supporting students to achieve these outcomes.”