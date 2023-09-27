A mum-of-three is looking forward to a much-needed “full night’s sleep” after clinching the top prize in Farnham Town Council’s Treat Yourself in Farnham competition.
Beth Atherton’s name was randomly selected by Farnham’s mayor, Alan Earwaker, earning her £1,000 in shopping vouchers and a blissful two-night stay with breakfast at The Bush Hotel.
The competition, designed to boost Farnham’s economy following the reopening of West Street after extensive pipeline replacement work by South East Water, encouraged participants to snap a selfie outside their favourite Farnham business and share it on social media using #TreatYourselfinFarnham.
Beth, from Aldershot, chose Gail’s Bakery, a beloved pandemic refuge, for her winning selfie location.
Beth shared her excitement at winning, saying; “It was a really wonderful phone call to receive. I had to ask for the news to be repeated so my husband could hear it on loud speaker! What has made it even more memorable is that I received the £1,000 vouchers on my birthday.”
She continued: “To be honest, the experience has been quite overwhelming. The hotel stay feels really significant as the only time I have been away from my two oldest children is when my youngest had a two-week stay in hospital shortly after she was born.
“As well as spending time with my husband Paul, getting a full night’s sleep will be a real treat.”
With more than 30 participating businesses, Beth has a plethora of choices for her well-deserved treats. She’s already enjoyed a haircut at The Establishment Hairdressing, bought flowers from Moutan Florists to thank a helpful friend, and plans to indulge in a massage at Embellished Beauty, a shopping spree at Elphicks, and a stock-up on treats from The Wine Yard and The Gin and Chocolate Shop.
Beth added: “It’s not every day you receive £1,000 for treats, so I feel a responsibility to take my time and spend the money well. We are looking forward to having some meals out with friends at Veena’s Kitchen and Farnham Tandoori, and thanks to Hogs Back Taxis, we’ll be able to get a lift home! With Christmas not too far away, I also want to treat family members to some lovely presents.”
Councillor Alan Earwaker, mayor of Farnham, praised the success of the Treat Yourself in Farnham campaign, thanking South East Water for the prize money and The Bush Hotel for its generous contribution.
He said: “I hope the competition has helped to remind people why Farnham is such a great place to shop. My thanks go to all the businesses that took part in the competition and for everything they do to make Farnham a wonderful place to treat yourself!”