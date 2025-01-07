Who else thought we had four seasons in a day last Saturday?
The sunshine that accompanied a crisp and frosty winter’s morning eventually gave way to an hour’s snowfall and a night of heavy rain.
Either way, it was more water that fell on already saturated land with the Wey, Blackwater and Rother soon swelling and some areas being flooded.
It’s easy to forget that Waverley and East Hampshire briefly became a winter wonderland with the area getting a covering of the white stuff around dinnertime.
A snowman lived (and died) on Gostrey Meadow while motorists struggled to get to grips on the roads, with the A3 around Hindhead getting particularly dicey.
Although we didn’t get the snowfall predicted for the likes of Wales and the North there was enough to enjoy before a night and morning of incessant rain washed it all away.
River Lane was closed as water levels rose on the Wey while standing water appeared either side of Farnham on the A31 and in frequently soggy spots like Water Lane and Lower Weybourne Lane.
Flood warnings were issued and the A3 was briefly closed near Liphook on Sunday morning because of deep standing water, with a motorist remarkably walking away from a car that spun off and overturned.
The Wey at Tilford had become a chasm by Monday lunchtime with water levels past the seven foot mark and the river bursting its banks either side of the bridge.
Elstead was also nearly cut off with several vehicles becoming stranded on the flooded B3001 near the mill. Police later closed the road with locals raising concerns about four stranded ponies on a nearby patch.
We’ve included some of your pictures alongside this piece to illustrate what a wild few days of weather we’ve had. What a start to 2025.