New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Red Fort at 39 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Woking Superbowl at Woking Superbowl1 Henry Plazavictoria Waywokingsurrey; rated on May 30
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 0: Farm Pizza at 14 High Streetwokingsurrey; rated on May 1