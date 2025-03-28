New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bellini at 8 - 10 Hermitage Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: Cafe In The Park at The Pool In The Parkkingfield Roadkingfieldwokingsurrey; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: Sweet Passion Cakes Limited at 59 Old Woking Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: Barista Training Cafe @Winston Churchill School at Winston Churchill Schoolhermitage Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: Andy's Community Cafe - St Andrews Church at St Andrews Church Centregoldsworth Park Centrewokingsurrey; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: Bell Amico at 16 Station Approachwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: Clava Restaurant at 18 Station Approachwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: Kayal at Kayal40 Station Approachwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: New Haweli at 39 Station Approachwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 13
• Rated 4: Big Green Bus Cafe at 13 Manor Wayold Wokingwokingsurrey; rated on February 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: West Byfleet Social Club at West Byfleet Social Club41 Station Approachwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 19
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Papa Johnsunit 4technology House48 - 54 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 25
• Rated 5: Tops Pizza at 95 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 19