New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Junction Tap at The Junction Tap43 - 47 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on February 28

• Rated 1: Ahmic Class Wine Lounge at Unit 196 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on January 25

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 3: Peri Peri Chicken Co at 22 High Streetknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on January 25