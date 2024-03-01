New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Junction Tap at The Junction Tap43 - 47 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on February 28
• Rated 1: Ahmic Class Wine Lounge at Unit 196 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on January 25
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Peri Peri Chicken Co at 22 High Streetknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on January 25