New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Alp's Cafe at 94 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on April 23
• Rated 5: Woking Hockey Club at Woking Hockey Club Pavilionwishbone Waywokingsurrey; rated on March 31
• Rated 4: Rajput at 70 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Inn At Maybury at The Inn At Mayburymaybury Hillwokingsurrey; rated on April 22
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: China Chef at 72 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 20