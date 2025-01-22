Organisers of the Farnham Literary Festival are eagerly anticipating the start of this year’s event, promising that its fourth edition will be the best yet.
This year's festival boasts a diverse lineup of activities and panels, featuring everything from local authors to shark experts and celebrities, ensuring something for every audience.
Among the star speakers are I’m a Celebrity TV star Richard Coles, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin author Louis de Bernières, and comedy actress Doon Mackichan.
There will also be panels on an array of topics, including true crime, the Bible, the history of Virago Press, and LGBTQ+ stories.
Festival coordinator Theresa Gooda and events manager Oliver Cluskey have expressed their excitement about this year’s events and line-up for the Farnham Literary Festival 2025.
Planning for the festival began last summer, with authors still being confirmed as recently as last week, as the team puts the final touches on this year's programme.
Ms Gooda said: “We have more than 50 events and more than 100 authors, writers, performers and presenters which is marvellous. This is the fourth year and it has just grown and grown year on year.”
“There is a real cultural base to it but also trying to attract a broader audience who may not consider themselves literary by having some subject with real popular appeal.
“We need the community to support the events. Having put everything together we need the community to turn out. We want to support local writers and inspire new Farnham talent as there is already a lot of local talent and we want this to continue.”
Mr Cluskey said: “We usually contact publishers but now we are four years old and we have a good reputation they are now contacting us as well and pitching their authors to us.
“Farnham Town Council has organised it and we have gone out to different organisations and partners such as the Maltings, UCA, Oxfam books and Waterstones.
“We have asked them to put forward events to us as well and it is Theresa’s job then to try and slot them into the timetable. It can be challenging when you have some really good offers but don’t want to arrange them all at the same time.”
Farnham town councillor Kika Mirylees, chair of the festival’s steering group. also said she was excited about this year’s line-up.
She said: “It’s amazing and overwhelming to see the lineup for this year’s festival. Oliver has been inundated with requests this year.
“When we first started the event it was a struggle to get authors but we managed to get Sandi Toksvig after convincing her in one of the Farnham bookshops.
“The festival is a great opportunity for businesses to get involved and host events. I’m hoping more businesses will reach out and become part of the event.”