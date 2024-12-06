The submission process for budding authors to enter Farnham Literary Festival’s writing competition is now open.
Entrants for the First Five Pages Award are invited to submit the initial five pages of a novel, along with a 250-word synopsis, by the deadline of Friday, January 10.
There is no set theme or style of writing, and the work need not be complete. However, entries must be unpublished and original. The judges will create a long-list of 20 submissions, from which 10 will be shortlisted for the award.
The winner will receive the Paris Award for Fiction, along with a cash prize.
The festival, which takes place from March 6 to 16, 2025, aims to inspire creativity and help people discover their artistic side.
It is organised in collaboration with Waterstones, Farnham Pottery, University for the Creative Arts, Farnham Library, Oxfam Books and Music, and St Mark’s Church.