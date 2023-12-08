The High Street area of Chobham was crowded with people on a cold and frosty evening for a festive celebration that culminated in the village Christmas tree's lights being turned on.
There was a long queue of children at Santa’s grotto soon after school finished, and families found plenty to entertain them and a huge selection of festive wares to buy.
Festivities centred on Benhams Corner Green, where the Friends of St Lawence School had set up a grotto for Father Christmas in the bus shelter.
In the lead-up to the tree illuminations being switched on by Surrey Heath Mayor Pat Tedder, choirs from Coworth Flexlands School and Megan Jones Performing Arts and Chobham Morris dancers entertained.
Seasonal music was provided during the breaks by Radio Woking DJ Steve Bowles on his mobile disco.
A surprise guest was the AFC Wimbledon football club mascot Haydon the Womble, complete with a giant Santa Hat. He agreed to attend after event organiser Amy Moqbel met his “agent” by chance at a Christmas event.
Haydon was particularly interested in Chobham Museum’s Christmas display, Wombles visiting the local common for a special litter pick. He also gamely joined in with one of the Chobham Morris dances.
Mulled wine and mince pies were on offer at several businesses around the village and a particular delicacy was on offer at the front of St Lawrence Church.
The vicar of Chobham, the Rev Dan Stork Banks, and his sons Caleb, 12, and Zachary, 11, were selling homemade doughnuts, candy canes and mistletoe to raise money for church funds.
“There was a fabulous festive atmosphere at Light Up Chobham,” parish councillor Amy said. “An enormous thank you to all who made it possible.”