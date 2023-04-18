Made in Dagenham is set in 1968 Essex where, like millions of other working women, each morning Rita O’Grady is just trying to get her husband out of bed, get the kids off to school and get to work at the factory on time. Life, however, is about to change forever when it’s announced that the women in the stitching room of Ford’s Dagenham car plant will have their pay grade dropped to “unskilled”.