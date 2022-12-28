Forecasted strong gusts of wind reaching up to 50mph have prompted the Forestry Commission to close Alice Holt Forest to visitors on Wednesday (December 28).

The south-westerly winds are expected to be at their strongest at around 1pm today, according to the Met Office, with heavy rain also forecast until 2pm on the Surrey/Hampshire border.

The weather is though expected to brighten up as rain eases from the west through Wednesday afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 12 degrees Celcius predicted.

Forecasters expect it to remain windy throughout the day, however, with more heavy showers expected overnight into Thursday.

A flood alert is also in place for the Upper River Wey, including Alton, Farnham, Bordon, Frensham, Tilford, Godalming, Guildford and Peasmarsh.

A map showing the flood alert area for the Upper River Wey (Environment Agency )

But the Environment Agency says property flooding is not currently expected.

The agency's alert reads: "River levels remain high but steady on the River Wey as a result of previous heavy rainfall. Further rainfall is forecast today 28/12/22. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings."