Forecasted strong gusts of wind reaching up to 50mph have prompted the Forestry Commission to close Alice Holt Forest to visitors on Wednesday (December 28).
The south-westerly winds are expected to be at their strongest at around 1pm today, according to the Met Office, with heavy rain also forecast until 2pm on the Surrey/Hampshire border.
The weather is though expected to brighten up as rain eases from the west through Wednesday afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 12 degrees Celcius predicted.
Forecasters expect it to remain windy throughout the day, however, with more heavy showers expected overnight into Thursday.
A flood alert is also in place for the Upper River Wey, including Alton, Farnham, Bordon, Frensham, Tilford, Godalming, Guildford and Peasmarsh.
But the Environment Agency says property flooding is not currently expected.
The agency's alert reads: "River levels remain high but steady on the River Wey as a result of previous heavy rainfall. Further rainfall is forecast today 28/12/22. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings."