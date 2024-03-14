Playmakers Youth Theatre members will share the results of weeks of hard work with their Playmakers Youth Theatre Showcase at the Theatre Royal Winchester on March 28 at 7.30pm.
The youth theatre groups began a new year of drama and musical theatre sessions in September and the members have been developing their acting and theatre-making skills to create their own original pieces of work for their showcase, based on the theme of Look Back, Look Forward, Look Up.
The drama and theatre group for members in Years 4 to 7 have created a show called Behind the Curtain, which takes audiences through every nook and cranny of a theatre, unveiling the secrets and mishaps that happen backstage.
Dorreen’s Story, created by the drama and theatre group for members in Years 8 to 11, is told through the eyes of a 75-year-old lady who, grappling with the loss of her lifelong friend Maggie, writes a heartfelt letter as a final farewell.
The Unexpected Journey, by the two musical theatre groups, with members in Years 4 to 11, is set during the Second World War and tells the story of Tommy who, after being evacuated to Winchester, finds himself living with two wicked sisters and is determined to see his family again. He decides to walk home to Portsmouth, but will he succeed or get lost on the way?
Playmakers’ South Wonston Drama Club will explore the theme with three different types of performance - Herstory Museum, for Look Back, will ask audience members to join a small but mighty group in the theatre’s front of house area to explore a museum set-up looking back at great women throughout history. This will be performed pre-show from 7pm and during the interval.
For Look Forward, the front of house will be decorated with the group’s vision boards, showing who they want to be when they are older; and for Look Up, the group will perform on stage, a heart-warming piece about who they look up to.
Playmakers Youth Theatre gives members the chance to work with drama and musical theatre professionals, develop their confidence and perform, not only at the theatre but also across the city at Hat Fair too.
For more information about Playmakers Youth Theatre visit playmakers.org.uk/join-in
This showcase is a Pick Your Price event. To book tickets, priced from £5, call 01962 840440 or visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk