Thanks to all who came to my music showcase at Birdie’s, Farnham last week – it was a great success. We have another planned for Friday, May 3. Easter weekend is coming up with lots of local live music to support.
Today (Thursday) it’s lunchtime jazz at Farnham Maltings with guest vocalist Emily Windham. 1pm start.
Good Friday Ukefest takes place tomorrow at Login Lounge, Camberley. Ten hours of live music and ukulele workshops. If you are a ukulele enthusiast or appreciate good music I am sure it will be great fun.
Performers include Matthew Quilliam, Fragile Lucy, Alex Beds, Hedge Inspectors, Opera-lele, Andy Eastwood and Mighty Lemons. Info and tickets at www.loginlounge.co.uk
Meanwhile on Saturday evening it’s Kings of Swing with Paul Hudson at Foxes of Farnham in Downing Street, Farnham. It’s nice to see a couple of places seeing the benefit of adding live music for their customers.
Also on Saturday, Bullseye will be playing 50s to 80s music at Alton Royal British Legion from 8.30pm. Non-members are welcome.
The Fiery Bird Venue in Woking is looking for local artists to perform on their second stage (acoustic soloists or duos) and as part of their Americana Festival on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.
The festival is headlined by Catfish and The Spikedrivers and also features Talia Simone Music, Guy Tortora, Mark Harrison, Steve Brookes, The Midnight Special Blues Club and many more!
This Friday, March 29 is their Lovely Music Night which will feature Diego Brown & The Good Fairy, Emilie Lierre, Graham Armfield and Becca Burn – see the website at www.fierybirdvenue.org.uk
Weyfest Music Festival returns from August 15 to 18 with a great line-up which includes headline bands The Feeling, Lightning Seeds, Incognito and Kosheen. It all takes place at the Rural Life Museum, Tilford. A well-established friendly festival which has run every year since 2007, with live music across four stages and plenty to do for the family.
As well as the music, there are fine foods, wines, ales, ciders and lagers, cocktails and Champagne bars – all at reasonable prices as well as plenty of posh CLEAN toilets! Tickets at www.weyfest.co.uk
Brian Player’s Folk, Roots and Acoustic music show is every Tuesday evening. It’s on at 8pm on Wey Valley radio based in Alton. Wey Valley radio is on 101.1FM or online at www.weyvalley.uk
Email me at [email protected] to be included here in support of local live music in the Herald area, which includes Farnham, Alton, Haslemere, Bordon, Liphook, Petersfield, Woking and surrounding areas. Also include a possible photo for inclusion.
Gig Guide
(free entry and 8pm unless stated):
Thursday, March 28
Vic’s Open Mic at The Plough, Farnham
Open Mic at The Good Intent, Petersfield
Open Mic at The Wheatsheaf, Farnham
Open Mic at Fiery Bird, Woking
Jazz Jam at Login Lounge, Camberley
Friday, March 29
Final Cut at The Plough, Farnham
Rob Clamp + Gavin Thomas at The Star, Guildford (£11)
Saturday, March 30
Dragonfly Sky at Duke Of Cambridge, Tilford (midday to 5pm)
Sunday, March 31
Jazz Brunch at Login Lounge, Camberley (1pm to 3pm)
Tuesday, April 2
Julie’s Open Mic at the Village Inn, Sandhurst
Unplug The Wood at Lion Brewery, Ash
Wednesday, April 3
Jam Night at The Plough, Farnham