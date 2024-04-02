I hope you all had a good Easter. My open mic returns to the Bat and Ball, Farnham tonight (Thursday). If you are a performer come on down to play or pop by and enjoy the music.
Music At The Pottery is at Farnham Pottery on Friday, April 12. Alex Hart from the Seth Lakeman band will be one of the guest performers and it will be the first show of her solo UK tour. Also in the line-up is Jim Cozens. Blues man Thomas Heppell and the band Ruby Dawn. Tickets £15 and it’s normally a sell-out. Visit www.farnhampottery.co.uk
On Saturday, April 13 the Alton Concert Band will be playing a family concert at Alton Maltings. They will be playing music from popular musicals such as Mary Poppins, The Greatest Showman, Phantom Of The Opera, Harry Potter and more from 4pm. Tickets £10 (teenagers £5 and young children free) on the door or at www.ticketsource.co.uk
On Sunday, April 21, Steve Brookes will be playing at the Hare and Hounds, Rowledge. Steve has a great repertoire with his own unique take on blues, soul and pop covers as well as original songs. Starts at 5.30pm.
On Tuesday, April 16, Fleet Jazz has a tribute to bassist Charles Mingus with a band featuring the double tenor saxophone front line of Parliamentary Jazz Awards winner Josephine Davis and the accomplished Jo Fooks (of Humphrey Littleton fame).
They will be accompanied by pianist Tim Lapthorn, drummer Winston Clifford and veteran jazz double bassist Andrew Cleyndert. Tickets are £20 and available from the Harlington Centre 01252 811009.
Andrew Gigg of The Centrepiece Big Band has been in touch. They will be playing Count Basie, Buddy Rich and much more at The Ely Pub, Blackwater on May 1. Debby Bracknell will be the featured vocalist. All proceeds going to the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care charity. Doors open 7.30pm. Music from 8pm. Tickets £10.
The Fiery Bird Venue in Woking got broken into and equipment stolen. So much hard work has gone into establishing this place for all to enjoy including a team of volunteers. They have done an amazing job. If you wish to support them they have established a crowdfunder page here www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/savefierybird
Brian Player’s Folk, Roots and Acoustic music show is every Tuesday evening. It’s on at 8pm on Wey Valley radio. Studio guest on April 9 is Gianfranco Novarino. Wey Valley radio is on 101.1FM or online at www.weyvalley.uk
Email me at [email protected] to be included here in support of local live music in the Herald area, which includes Farnham, Alton, Haslemere, Bordon, Liphook, Petersfield, Woking and surrounding areas. Also include a possible photo for inclusion.
Gig Guide (free entry and 8pm unless stated):
Thursday, April 4
Vic’s Open Mic at The Bat and Ball, Farnham
Will Page at Login Lounge, Camberley
Open Mic at The Good Intent, Petersfield
Open Mic at The Wheatsheaf, Farnham
Open Mic at Fiery Bird, Woking
Friday, April 5
Brobed Stils at The Plough, Farnham
Take Two at Login Lounge, Camberley at The Plough, Farnham
Sunday, April 7
Jazz Brunch at Login Lounge, Camberley (1pm to 3pm)
Tuesday, April 9
Julie’s Open Mic at the Village Inn, Sandhurst
Unplug The Wood at Lion Brewery, Ash
Wednesday, April 10
Jam Night at The Plough, Farnham