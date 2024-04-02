Music At The Pottery is at Farnham Pottery on Friday, April 12. Alex Hart from the Seth Lakeman band will be one of the guest performers and it will be the first show of her solo UK tour. Also in the line-up is Jim Cozens. Blues man Thomas Heppell and the band Ruby Dawn. Tickets £15 and it’s normally a sell-out. Visit www.farnhampottery.co.uk