THE Crown and Anchor in Old Woking will be “Rockin’ on the River” tomorrow (Sunday, August 27) when it hosts a charity music festival in support of the The Quick Response Memorial Woodland.
Any money raised go to assisting veterans who have fallen on difficult times and to help with the upkeep of a unique facility,
The memorial woodland – which was opened in June, 2014 – is a beautiful place where veterans from all services and their families can go to meet up, walk, sit, reflect and remember those who are no longer with us.
There are now more than 65 memorials in the woodland.
The charity does not have an income or sponsor, so relies totally on donations and funds raised by the trustees by holding events.
Local bands including Funatics, Siren and Gone Country will be playing free of charge, and star Bobby Davro has promised a guest appearance.
There will also be a series of attractions such as a stilt walker, face painting and arts and crafts.
The charity would like to thank landlord Marco and landlady Wendy for their support.