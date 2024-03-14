Danny Robins’ supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will be haunting the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from April 9 to 13.
Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam is not having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up until 2:22 - and then they will know.
Vera Chok (Hollyoaks) will play Lauren, Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) will play Ben, Fiona Wade (Emmerdale) will play Jenny and George Rainsford (Casualty) will play Sam.
Fiona said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of 2:22 - A Ghost Story. Being a part of this thrilling and brilliant play is an absolute dream. I've been a huge fan of Danny Robins for a while now so this is a part and an opportunity I cannot wait to get started on. I feel blessed and honoured to be joining such an amazing team.”
For tickets, priced from £13, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/2-22-a-ghost-story/new-victoria-theatre/