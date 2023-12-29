The starry cast of Woking’s pantomime Peter Pan have been celebrating some special moments during the run.
As is tradition at the New Victoria Theatre, the opening-night performance took place in front of a sold-out crowd of children with special needs, as well as their siblings and parents so they could all enjoy a fun family night out.
All were gifted tickets by the Children with Special Needs Foundation’s founders Gordon and Ann Parris, who buy every seat in the auditorium for this special night.
Gordon said: “It is such a pleasure to see the children enjoying such a top-rated pantomime. Our special thanks to the staff and management of the New Victoria Theatre.”
As if that were not enough excitement, Captain Hook (Bob Harms) and his pirate crew then commandeered the Kiwi & Scot coffee boat!
Peter Pan runs until Sunday (January 7, 2024).