Chesney Hawkes has been announced as the 2025 ambassador for Surrey Day, the annual celebration of life in Surrey.
The singer, 54, is now back home in Surrey, close to where he grew up, after living in Los Angeles for 12 years.
Chesney began his career at the age of 19 when he appeared in the film Buddy's Song, which featured his best-known single ‘The One and Only’.
The song topped the UK singles chart for five weeks in 1991 and reached the Top 10 in the United States.
Chesney Hawkes - The One and Only
This year is shaping up to be a busy one for the singer, with a new album set for release in April. Chesney will also join James Blunt on his European arena tour.
Chesney said: “I’m delighted to be this year’s Surrey Day ambassador. Surrey is where I live, and I love it here.”
Chesney follows a long line of familiar faces who’ve taken up the ambassador role, including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Brian May, Eamonn Holmes, Dame Penelope Keith and Brian Blessed.
The themes for Surrey Day 2025, which will take place on Saturday 10 May, include a reflection on the county’s role in the Second World War, tying in with the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
There will also be a celebration of the great outdoors, with a ‘Big Dog Walk’, something that particularly appeals to Chesney, who has dogs of his own.
The first Surrey Day took place in 2019 and is managed by BBC Radio Surrey, Visit Surrey and the Surrey Lieutenancy, in partnership with a host of local charities and organisations.
Surrey Day founder Mark Carter said: “We are all absolutely thrilled to welcome Chesney to our celebration of Surrey Day.
“He’s a hugely popular singer who spans the generations and always brings the feel-good wherever he performs.”