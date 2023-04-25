VICTORIA Place was full of striking workers on Saturday – but it was the cast of a local production of Made in Dagenham, rather than another industry walkout.
Inspired by a true story and based on the 2010 hit movie, Made in Dagenham is a musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what is right.
It’s soon to be staged at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre by Woking’s leading musical theatre company, WAOS Musical Theatre, and tells the story of the women machinists fighting for equality with the men at Ford Motor Company.
“It’s a privilege to be working with an amazingly talented cast and to bring this funny, moving and ultimately inspiring story to the Rhoda stage,” said director Amanda Carey-McDermott.
The show is on from Tuesday to Saturday, 2 to 6 May. Tickets can be bought at https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/made-in-dagenham/rhoda-mcgaw-theatre-woking/