Cygnet Health Care has launched a new resource aimed at helping parents and young people manage the anxiety that can come with returning to school after the summer break.
While going back to school can be an exciting milestone, it can also trigger feelings of stress, worry, and uncertainty for many children and teenagers. To support families in Surrey during this transition, Cygnet has produced a practical guide written by Dr Laurie Van Niekerk, Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist.
The guide highlights common triggers for back-to-school anxiety, from fear of the unknown and academic pressure to social worries, separation from family, changes in routine, or previous negative experiences.
Dr Van Niekerk said: “It is very common for children and young people to feel anxious about going back to school, particularly after long breaks or major transitions. By understanding the causes and spotting the signs early, families can provide reassurance and practical support to help children feel more confident and ready for the year ahead.”
The resource outlines signs to watch for, including physical symptoms such as headaches or stomach aches, emotional changes such as irritability or withdrawal, and avoidance behaviours. It also offers tips for young people, including breathing exercises, grounding techniques, positive self-talk, and preparing routines in advance.
Dr Van Niekerk added: “Every child is different, and what works for one may not work for another. Sometimes just listening and validating a child’s worries is enough to make them feel less alone. If anxiety is affecting daily life, seeking support from schools or health professionals can make a big difference.”
The guide forms part of Cygnet’s wider commitment to children’s wellbeing. It is available to read and download on the Cygnet website. Cygnet also runs specialist services in Surrey, including Cygnet Hospital Woking and Cygnet Lodge Woking.
