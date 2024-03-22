Surrey County Council is matching all donations to a campaign helping struggling Surrey families put food on the table.
Just under one in 10 Surrey children aged 15 and under are in absolute low-income households – meaning their families do not have the minimum amount of income needed to meet their basic living requirements.
The vast majority of these children have parents in work – but their wages have not kept pace with rising costs.
Through its Tackling Poverty Campaign, Community Foundation Surrey channels donations into grants that directly impact individuals and families across the county, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to stay warm, fed, clean and in suitable accommodation.
All donations to the campaign are currently being doubled thanks to Surrey County Council who have pledged to match donations – so every £5 becomes £10.