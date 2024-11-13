Work is under way on a new development of 184 homes in Ottershaw near Woking.
Vistry Group is building the properties under its Bovis Homes brand at the new Broxborough Park location on Brox Road. The first homes are due to go on sale this autumn.
The scheme will include an extensive area of public open space to the east of the site with a range of features to boost wildlife and provide opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors.
The green space will include an information board at the entrance to tell visitors more about the area.
It will feature an equipped children’s play area, a community orchard, a natural play, a woodland play area set in a natural glade, and a biodiverse pond. There will be areas of meadow grass and wetland and planting of native hedgerow, tree and shrub specimens along the eastern boundary.
The space will also include paths as well as access points to wider public rights of way.
As part of the planning agreement for the development, Vistry will contribute £2,828,257 towards mitigation measures to the nearby A320, as well as installing new crossings and making improvements to existing bus stops. A further £3.8 million will be contributed by Vistry as part of the Community Infrastructure Levy.
The homes will include a range of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to five-bedroom houses. There will be at least 65 affordable homes at the development.
Electric vehicle charging points will be provided on all plots.