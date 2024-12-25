The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) is marking the festive season by showing appreciation for those who work to keep our communities safe.
On Christmas Day, members of the association distributed food and festive treats to the firefighters in Farnham and police officers in Guildford who were on duty.
An AMYA representative said: “In the spirit of gratitude and service, the AMYA is proud to honour the brave men and women in uniform who continue to protect and serve during this special time of year.
“While the rest of us celebrate with our families, the police and fire service remain on duty to ensure our safety. This small gesture of kindness is a way for us to show our appreciation for their sacrifices and hard work."
As a community-focussed organisation, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association believes in giving back and supporting local heroes.
The AMYA members delivered meals to the police station in Guildford and the fire station in Farnham, ensuring that those worked through the holiday season received a warm meal and a reminder that they are appreciated.
The representative said: "Let us remember to pray for our heroes who are working on the frontlines to keep us safe. This Christmas, we honour their dedication and sacrifice."
This initiative is part of AMYA's commitment to community service, highlighting the importance of unity, compassion, and respect for all members of society.