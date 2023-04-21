SOUTH Woking churches are again joining forces to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
Following the success of their garden party last year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, they are organising a similar event on the bank holiday of Monday 8 May.
It takes place at St. Mark’s Church, Westfield, jointly organised by New Life Church and the Parish of St. Peter’s, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
Speaking on behalf of the organising team, the Rev Jonathan Thomas of St. Peter’s Parish, said: “We wanted to bring the community together for the coronation and offer something enjoyable, memorable and fun for all ages.”
The church garden will be decorated with bunting, there will be live background music, tea, cake and other refreshments. A variety of fun family activities has been arranged, including face painting, a bouncy castle and coronation craft activities.
“People can come and enjoy the all the fun activities with their families or simply relax with a cup of tea and soak up the atmosphere,” said Jonathan. “All are welcome.”
Entry to the garden party is free but there will be small charges for some of the activities to cover costs.
For more information visit, www.stpeterwoking.org/coronation.