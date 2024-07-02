CHOBHAM Carnival Association has around £5,000 to donate to good causes from the proceeds of its 2024 events.
Charities, schools and other community organisations are invited to apply for a share of the money raised by the carnival’s ball and fete.
“The fete’s takings were much reduced because of the non-stop rain on the day, but the ball made a fantastic profit,” said association chairman Tim Elwin.
“This year, there was a record attendance at the ball and we had excellent items to sell at the silent and live auctions. Local companies were extremely generous with donations of lots.”
Applications for a grant must be made by Monday, 8 July, by email to [email protected] or by post to Chobham Carnival Association, c/o Roselandia, Bagshot Road, Chobham, Woking, Surrey GU24 8SJ.
Applicants should state how much money they would like and how they would spend it.
The association is holding a meeting to decide the grants on Wednesday, 10 July, 8pm at St Lawrence Church Hall. Those making an application are welcome to attend, to explain what they would do with a grant. But all applications must be made in advance.
“We support as many good causes as we can, 18 in 2023, and always try to say yes, especially if it’s an organisation that supports the carnival,” said Tim.
“Anyone who is interested in joining our committee and helping organise the village’s biggest community events of the year, will also be warmly welcomed at the meeting.”