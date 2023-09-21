A WEST Byfleet care home has reached the final in the prestigious Care Home of the Year category at the National Care Awards.
Charrington Manor, in Hobbs Close, is on the shortlist of seven homes, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony in London in November hosted by daytime TV favourite Lorraine Kelly.
Regional community relations lead Lesley Loizou said the nomination was testament to the hard work of every member of the team, led by home manager Simona Varga-Pali.
Lesley said: “To reach the finals in the Care Home of the Year category is a great honour for us.
“It’s truly a team effort at Charrington Manor, and, for us, our residents and their wellbeing are at the heart of everything we do.
“We’re delighted the judges have recognised that our team provide exceptional care and go above and beyond to give residents a true home from home.”
The National Care Awards recognise excellence in the health and social care sector and have been running for 25 years.