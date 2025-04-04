Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and the National Trust are urging residents across the county to be ‘Wildfire Aware’ this season, after a fire broke out at a popular nature spot.
Crews responded to a grass fire at Box Hill on Sunday, March 9 caused by four disposable barbeques.
The fire has left a mark on the open space, damaging a 20 x 20m area, close to where the Adonis Blue butterfly, the symbol of Box Hill thrives. It could have spread even further, putting more wildlife, nature, and people at risk – not to mention further damaging the beautiful area enjoyed by so many.
Surrey is home to many National Trust open spaces, including Box Hill, Leith Hill and Frensham Ponds.
As part of their efforts to protect Surrey’s precious nature spots, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and the National Trust have joined forces to encourage everyone to take steps in preventing wildfires as the UK heads into spring and summer, by banning BBQs and taking litter home when visiting National Trust sites. Visitors are encouraged to look out for their advice signage on sites, and through their social media channels too.
Fire investigation officer and wildfire expert, Matt Oakley said: “Wildfires are a threat to homes, businesses, and precious habitats, and it takes years for the land to recover.
“Throughout the year we build up to the wildfire season, where we start refresher training and collaborating with local partners. We’re thrilled to be working with the National Trust, to ask those visiting Surrey’s open spaces to take steps to reduce the risk of fires.
“Wildfires are easy to start, and spread very quickly, often through BBQs not being extinguished properly, litter left on commons or heaths, or cigarettes being thrown out of cars or left on the ground.”
Stephanie Fudge, National Trust general manager for the Surrey Hills said: “We’re hugely grateful to Surrey Fire and Rescue Service for putting out the fire, it could have been so much worse.
“Box Hill isn’t just a beauty spot, it’s a remarkable nature reserve. You can see from the images that an acre of rare and delicate chalk grassland has been destroyed and will take many years to recover. We’re sad to say that charred remains of small mammals and lizards were found at the fire site. It occurred close to colonies of Adonis Blue butterflies. If the fire hadn't been put out when it was, it would have affected the population of this rarest species of blue butterfly.
“In total 4 barbecue fires were put out on Sunday, March 9 across the site. We need your help in spreading the word that barbecues are not permitted at any of our countryside sites, the risk is too great. We need your help to save Box Hill from fire and the countryside places we all love so much. Leave your barbecue at home.”
Between 2023 to 2024, the fire and rescue service responded to 577 wildfires in Surrey. Wetter winters and drier summers mean they’re becoming more of a risk.