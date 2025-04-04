“Box Hill isn’t just a beauty spot, it’s a remarkable nature reserve. You can see from the images that an acre of rare and delicate chalk grassland has been destroyed and will take many years to recover. We’re sad to say that charred remains of small mammals and lizards were found at the fire site. It occurred close to colonies of Adonis Blue butterflies. If the fire hadn't been put out when it was, it would have affected the population of this rarest species of blue butterfly.