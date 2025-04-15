Easter came early this week at a specialist school in Bordon with a surprise visit from a special guest.
Bluebird Care brought joy to Hollywater School with an unexpected appearance from the Easter Bunny, who came bearing chocolate eggs for staff and students.
The initiative was in honour of the new partnership between the two organisations. This collaboration will transform care services at the school, with Bluebird providing a team of care assistants to support the individual needs of the pupils. Which will allow teachers and learning support assistants to focus more on the children’s education.
Hollywater School, devoted to providing outstanding education, nurtures young people aged 4 to 19 with learning disabilities.
Headteacher Maria-Brigid Ryan said: "We are dedicated to supporting pupils with a wide range of needs, so we’re thrilled to have formed this innovative partnership with Bluebird Care. Their support allows us to enhance our learning programmes, and it is wonderful that they gave our pupils this special Easter experience."
Bluebird provides home and live-in care to people of all ages to help them live the life they want. Their dedicated team at Hollywater will aid students with personal care, moving and positioning, and nutrition and hydration.
Norman Murphy Bluebird Care managing director said: “We’re delighted to partner with Hollywater School and create a lasting impact on the lives of their pupils and staff. It is fabulous to bring our care to their classrooms, and it was a pleasure to provide some early Easter cheer before their holidays.”
Rose Emes