The award-winning Teas on the Rec team are back, doing what they’ve been doing in Bisley since 2011: lighting up summer Thursday afternoons with happy crowds of people enjoying lovely cakes and tea – and raising hundreds of pounds for a different charity every week. And their recent event was extra special as Teas on the Rec continued into the evening with a barbecue, licensed bar, two giant raffles and games and fun for children of all ages.
The week’s nominated charity was in aid of the work of the two parish churches. A highlight of the evening was the presentation by Bisley Parish Council chairman Steve Moore of the Citizen of the Year Award to Pam and Gordon Sutton – the first time the award has been given to joint recipients. “It was a fabulous event, the weather was just right, and it was a magnificent effort by dozens of hard-working volunteers,” said Norman Holden of the Bisley Residents' Association.
“So many people work tirelessly organising and running these happy summer events in Bisley, too many to mention all of them, but we must pay tribute to Chris Bixley, Ann Forrest and Pauleene Hammett, to the ladies who make delicious cakes week after week, to the ladies and fellows who run raffles, tombola, lucky dip, to the washers-up, to the small army of boys and girls, men and women who erect the gazebos, lay out the chairs and tables and pack everything up at the end. The list goes on.”