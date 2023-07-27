EWBANK’S will host the biggest Pokémon Trading Card Game auction in their history this week.
The sale will take place at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send on Saturday, August 5 (1pm) and will be open to bidders from all over the world.
The auction will be streamed live on the website, so bidders can watch it unfold in real time.
With around 280 lots including sealed products, full sets, single and promotional cards and graded cards spanning the past 25 years, plus rarities and accessories, the sale is expected to make at least £100,000.
Among the highlights on offer is a Pokémon Trading Card Game sealed base set booster box, Unlimited (Wizards of the Coast).
This is an unlimited print-run box, containing 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards.
Wizards of the Coast factory-sealed base set was the first Pokémon set released in 1999 and the start of the trading-card phenomenon.
It carries a pre-sale estimate of £8,000 to £12,000.
Another highlight is a factory-sealed German first-edition Pokémon base set sealed booster box (Wizards of the Coast, 1999).
This rare lot has been valued at £5,000 to £10,000.
Also going under the hammer are two Pokémon Trading Card Game crossover boxes.
One is a Japanese Mario Pikachu XY sealed promotional box. It was exclusively available at Japanese Pokémon centres in 2016.
The lot’s contents are in near mint condition. It carries a guide price of £4,000 to £6,000.
The other is a Japanese Luigi Pikachu XY promotional box, also sealed and in near mint condition. It has been valued at £3,000 to £5,000.
Another rare lot also in the auction is a first-edition Shining Charizard No.107 card, PSA graded nine.
It is one of the most valuable and sought-after Pokémon cards in the world.
Released in 2002 as part of the Neo Destiny set, it is considered to be one of the most powerful cards in Pokémon Trading Card Game.
The one going under the hammer at Ewbank’s is expected to sell for between £2,500 and £5,000.
A complete Wizards of the Coast Black Star promotional set, Pokémon Trading Card Game, 1-53 and Ancient Mew is also being sold.
This lot includes a complete set of the first Pokémon Black Star promos with ten sealed cards.
There are 130 full and nearly complete sets including a significant single-owner collection of full sets acquired since 2000.
The lot is expected to sell for £2,000 to £3,000.
Another highlight is a Pokémon Trading Card Game first-edition Neo Genesis complete set.
The lot, which has an estimate of £1,800 to £3,200, contains a full Neo Genesis set – 111/111 – and every card is a first edition.
Viewing is welcome from today, Wednesday, August 2.
For valuations, get in touch with the team at Ewbank’s. Call 01483 223101 or email [email protected]