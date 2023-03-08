A MAN who was told he could wait up to four years for an autism assessment has been referred by the NHS to a private company that provides appointments in as little as 12 weeks.
The development has astounded his father, Stephen Goodger, who says Surrey’s main health care partnership is not telling GPs about all the options for treatments.
Woking MP Jonathan Lord, who took up Stephen’s complaint about the delay in getting an assessment for his son, agrees that there needs to be better communication.
Stephen is the carer for 37-year-old Tom, who rarely leaves his flat in Goldsworth Park because of his mental health issues. Tom’s GP referred him to the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) clinic at Epsom in September, to obtain a clear diagnosis of his condition.
After Stephen’s complaint about the long wait for an appointment was featured in the News & Mail, he was contacted by the head of adult mental health commissioning at Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership, Stephen Murray.
“Stephen Murray called me and said Tom could be given an appointment by Psychiatry UK if he was referred by his GP,” said Stephen, who has become increasingly concerned about his son’s welfare.
“Mr Murray said Tom could be seen in as little as 12 weeks. I had no idea that an appointment with a private company was possible and was really worried about what could happen to Tom if he had to wait three or four years for an appointment at Epsom.”
Stephen, who lives in Knaphill, said he contacted Tom’s GP surgery to find it did not know of the possibility of mental health assessments with Psychiatry UK. Tom has now been referred to the company and is waiting for his first, online, appointment.
“Surrey Heartlands knew private referrals are possible so why aren’t they telling anyone else?” added Stephen. “They say you have a choice but you can only make a choice if you know there is one in the first place.”
A Surrey Heartlands spokesperson said: “Patient choice is at the heart of the NHS and there are a range of choices people should expect to be offered when they use NHS services.
“This also applies to mental health services, where people may wish to choose to be seen by an independent provider, if the organisation has an NHS contract.
“The care and treatment provided would be paid for by the NHS, so there is no cost to the individual, and often, this means people can be seen more quickly.
“Across Surrey Heartlands more than 100 people have chosen to be referred to an independent provider for ADHD and other assessments on the NHS over the past 10 months.
“We continue to work with GP practices and partners across Surrey to ensure colleagues are aware of this option, so they can discuss patient choice with individuals, who can then make the decision that’s right for them.”
Mr Lord commented: “I have been happy to be helping Mr Goodger since December when he first contacted me and I am delighted that we’re now seeing appropriate action.
“It does appear as though there needs to be clearer lines of communication on these matters within our local NHS, and I will be following up with the key local stakeholders accordingly.”
Stephen Goodger has also been updating Surrey branch of the National Autistic Society about the delay in Tom being given an assessment appointment.
The society’s clinical director, Dr Sarah Lister Brook, said: “Getting an autism diagnosis can be life-changing and is vital to getting the right help and support, but many autistic children, young people and adults wait months or even years for an assessment.
“NHS data shows there are more than 125,000 autistic people currently waiting for an assessment – this is unacceptable. A postcode lottery of services and poorly commissioned pathways for autism assessments makes matters worse.
“Without significant, long-term funding for diagnosis services across the country, many autistic people will continue to face traumatic long waits for an assessment and be left struggling without the right support.”