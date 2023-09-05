POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a fight which took place near Horsell Park on Tuesday evening last week (August 29).
Officers attended with support from the National Police Air Service helicopter and remained in the area to gather further details.
No suspects have been identified but two descriptions have been issued.
Suspect one is described as a white male, around 6ft and of slim build, aged approximately 15-16 years and wearing a dark hooded jacket with the hood up, black jogging bottoms and dark trainers.
Suspect two is described as a white male, around 6ft and of average build, aged approximately 15-16 years with straight blond hair and wearing a grey top with blue jeans or chinos and dark trainers.
It is believed that they left the scene and headed down a public footpath that leads towards Brewery Road from Horsell.
If you were in the area between 5.15pm and 5.30pm and saw anything suspicious, or if you witnessed the altercation and have not yet spoken to officers, please contact police via direct message, quoting reference PR/0720.