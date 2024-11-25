Amanda Flory Hairdressing, a premier hair salon in Weybridge, has secured four prestigious titles at the 2024 Salon Awards.
It was named Best Hair Salon and Most Sustainable Salon. Megan Fisher won the Stylist of the Year award while her colleague Emily Stevenson scooped the Texture Stylist of the Year award for her expertise in her Curly Girl Cuts.
The salon attracts customers coming from Woking, Guildford and across Surrey as well as London.
Founded on the principles of creativity, precision, and luxury, Amanda Flory Hairdressing, in Queens Road, has become a vibrant destination for high-quality hairdressing.
Known for its trendsetting techniques and client-centred approach, the salon offers a diverse range of services, from expert colouring and extensions to the signature “Curly Girl” cutting technique tailored for natural curls.
This comprehensive menu of services, coupled with a commitment to personal care, has earned Amanda Flory Hairdressing a loyal clientele and solidified its reputation as a leader in the industry.
“Our mission has always been to combine exceptional styling with a welcoming, luxurious experience,” said Amanda Flory, the founder of the salon.
“These awards are a testament to the dedication of our talented team and the values we uphold, from sustainable practices to individualized care for each client.”
As a pioneer in sustainability, Amanda Flory Hairdressing has embedded eco-conscious practices into every aspect of its operations. The salon exclusively stocks premium, sustainable brands such as Orilab, Oway, and R+Co, reflecting a commitment to environmentally friendly beauty without compromising on quality.
The salon’s ongoing journey toward full sustainability includes continuous efforts to reduce waste, source responsibly, and educate clients on eco-conscious choices.
For more information, visit www.amandafloryhairdressing.com or follow them on social media to see how Amanda Flory Hairdressing continues to transform the beauty industry one sustainable step at a time.