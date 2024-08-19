Staff, parents and students at ACS International School Cobham have celebrated the reopening of the historic Heywood House.
It will serve as a central part of the new Lower School Village, which includes woodland forest, tree houses, a new modern dining hall and purpose-built classrooms. Students will also be able to benefit from bespoke playgrounds and football pitches, a full sized running track, a 25 metre swimming pool, and a 500 seater auditorium.
Head of School, Robert Crowther said: “I’m delighted to be able to open our new, innovative Lower School Village with the transformation of Heywood House.
“These state-of-the-art facilities will enable our students to fulfil their potential, support academic, social, and emotional development, and ultimately, enrich their education.
“Our Early Childhood team have already achieved a lot of success, and we are excited to build on that further in the following weeks, months and years.”
It was made possible by a £10 million investment by ACS International Schools and builds on the success of the existing Lower School. In June, the early childhood team were awarded the Pearson Bronze award for Early Years Team of the Year 2024.
Heywood House sits on a 128-acre estate, which dates back to 1206 when the Heiwude family owned the land. After changing ownership throughout the centuries, the House was eventually owned by King Leopold of the Belgians, before being bought by ACS International Schools in 1975.
At the ceremony, a parent of a child who attends the school, said: “Developing a love of learning in young children is so important, and this is something that ACS Cobham truly values and is demonstrated by the teachers and the experiences that they create every day.”