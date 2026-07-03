Warmth and sunshine dominate Woking and the surrounding Surrey area today, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the south-west. As the day gets underway, it's already feeling pleasant, with temperatures near 27°C and plenty of blue sky to go around.
As we head into the afternoon, the sun will continue to shine down on Woking, with temperatures reaching a high of around 27°C. With such a low chance of rain, it's a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the local parks and green spaces. The gentle breeze will help keep things feeling comfortable, even in the warmer moments.
As the evening draws in, the temperature will dip to a low of about 17°C, but it will still be a pleasant night to be out and about in Woking. With minimal rain expected, it's a good idea to take advantage of the dry conditions and get some fresh air. Don't forget to pack a light layer for later, though, as it may get a bit cooler.
Looking ahead to the overnight period, Woking can expect clear skies and a calm night, with the temperature bottoming out at a low of about 17°C. It's a great opportunity to get a good night's rest before another warm day tomorrow.