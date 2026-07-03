It's a warm start to the day across Woking and the surrounding area, with plenty of sunshine and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 27°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
With a low precipitation probability of just 5%, there's little chance of rain to spoil the day. The gentle breeze will help keep things feeling comfortable, even in the warmer moments, so you may not need to worry about seeking shade or air conditioning.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 18°C, but it will still be a pleasant night to be out and about. The UV outlook is high, so don't forget to pack your sunscreen if you're planning on spending time outside during the day.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a fantastic day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the great outdoors.