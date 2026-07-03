It's a warm start to the day across Woking and the nearby villages, with plenty of sunshine and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 27°C, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the summer weather.
With only a little chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling. The gentle breeze will help keep things comfortable, even in the warmer parts of the day.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 17°C, making it a pleasant night for a walk or a barbecue. The UV outlook is high, so don't forget to pack some sun protection if you're planning on spending time outside.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a fantastic day in Woking, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the summer sunshine.