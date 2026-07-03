It's a warm start to the day across Woking and the surrounding area, with sunshine and clear skies expected to last throughout the morning. As the day builds to the afternoon high of around 27°C, the gentle breeze from the west will help keep things feeling comfortable, with temperatures feeling like around 24°C.
With only a little chance of rain, it's a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine. Just be sure to pack some sun protection, as the UV index is likely to be high. The breeze will be calm, making it a pleasant day for a walk or outdoor activities.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to dip, reaching a low of around 18°C overnight. The skies will remain clear, with plenty of sunshine expected again tomorrow. For now, it's a beautiful summer's day in Woking, with plenty of warm weather to come.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast is expected to remain sunny, with temperatures staying in the mid-20s. It's the perfect time to get out and enjoy the local parks and gardens, or take a trip to the nearby countryside. Whatever your plans, make the most of the sunshine and warm weather.