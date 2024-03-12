Ian Selley hailed his side’s defensive resolve as Westfield secured an excellent 1-0 win against a tough Hanworth Villa side.
A well-taken 67th minute goal from Jordan Alves was enough to secure victory at Woking Park with conditions not lending themselves to attractive football.
Victory leaves the Yellas firmly in the play-off picture with Selly’s team in sixth with at least one game in hand on the sides above.
And the gaffer was quick to pinpoint their defence as the cornerstone for their victory, with Niran Butler, Quincy Rowe and Lewis Jackson putting in a commanding show at the back for the hosts.
Selley said: “They’ve got a good organised physical side, we knew that going into the game and knew there would be a bit of a fight.
“The pitch was a little bit bobbly so the quality of football wasn’t the best but it was all about the win and getting three points.
“I thought defensively we were superb. They’ve got Kyen (Nicholas) and (Sam) Merson up top and they’re a big threat and score a lot of goals but we’ve kept them very, very quiet today.
Selley added: “I just thought we defended really well. We cleared our lines, we won our headers in our box and we said before the game that if we defend well then that will be the part of the team that wins the game.
“We’re always going on about centre forwards scoring goals but today we had to be on it defensively otherwise it would have cost us.
“I thought moreover we worked very hard, played when we could play and I think we deserved to get the goal that got us all three points so overall it’s been a good Saturday.”
Whilst Westfield deserved the win on the balance of play the contest was fierce throughout with the sides cancelling each other for spells.
The crucial moment came two thirds of the way through the match when Alves slipped the ball under Hanworth goalkeeper Terry Buss following some superb work from Manolis Gogonas.
The away side were largely restricted to set-pieces and otherwise rarely threatened, with Selley hailing the “needed” victory.
A play-off place is within their grasp with under a dozen games to go, but the manager knows it’s not guaranteed.
He said: “Now we’re in the final push, the business end as they say, we just need to get the wins on the board.
“I think most of the remaining games will be similar. We’ll look at every team on their merits, do some research on them and try and find weaknesses.
“It’s going to be a tough run in. Even though we’re playing a lot of teams in the bottom half they’re not easy games, these ones. As long as we’re working hard, trying to do the right things, I think most of the results will go our way.
“It’s a big test and it’s a big ask but ultimately it’s in our hands to get into the play-offs.”