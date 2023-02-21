A BUMPER field of 15 four-strong teams turned out for ShopMobility’s 27th annual pancake race in Jubilee Square on Tuesday.
Victory went to a quartet representing Kent, the energy services company based in Chertsey Road.
They went flat out to beat Conti Kids, from the Italia Conti academy of performing arts, with a team from Victoria Place in third and We Are Woking, from the borough council, fourth.
The race was run as a relay across Jubilee Square, from Superdry to Barclays Bank and back, with each team member having to toss the pancake three times.
Any dropped pancakes had to be picked up, costing the team momentum and time.
Local businesses generously donated prizes, with the winners collecting a £50 voucher from Gordon Ramsay Street Burger and treats from Hotel Chocolat.
The pancake race, which is open to all local businesses, shops and organisations, has no entry fee but raises money for ShopMobility through sponsorship for each team.
A bucket collection raised £193, with the proceeds from sponsorship still to be counted.
Optional fancy dress was on the theme of “Coronation”, with Dukes Court-based Peritus International, subsea engineering experts, carrying off the prize.
Woking ShopMobility hires out mobility scooters, power chairs and manual wheelchairs to enable people with short or long-term mobility challenges to enjoy access to Woking town centre.
It also hires manual wheelchairs and travel scooters to take off site.
For more pictures of the races, see the 23 February edition of the News & Mail, in shops now.