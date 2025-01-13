All railway lines between Haslemere and Havant are currently blocked due to emergency services dealing with an incident.
According to Petersfeld’s Shine Radio, the incident occurred on the line between Petersfield and Liss, South Western Railway (SWR) has said a person has been struck by a train.
To allow emergency services access to the railway, all power to the track has to be switched off in the affected area.
SWR has warned that services running between Haslemere and Havant may be cancelled, delayed or revised with disruption expected until midday. Trains between Waterloo and Portsmouth may be diverted via Eastleigh.
Due to the situation, SWR has stated that tickets will be accepted, at no extra cost, on these services:
- Southern train services between Portsmouth and London Victoria
- First Bus Rail Air 2 between Woking and Guildford
- Stagecoach South 34 between Guildford and Woking
- Stagecoach South 35 between Guildford and Woking
- Falcon Buses 28 between Woking - Brookwood - Worplesdon - Guildford
- Stagecoach South 70 between Guildford - Farncombe - Godalming - Milford - Witley - Haslemere
- Stagecoach South 71 between Guildford - Farncombe - Godalming - Milford - Witley - Haslemere
- Stagecoach South 72 between Guildford - Farncombe - Godalming
- Stagecoach South 23 between Haslemere and Liphook
- Stagecoach South 37 between Petersfield and Havant
- Stagecoach South 38 between Petersfield - Liss - Alton
- Stagecoach South 27 between Rowlands Castle and Havant
- First Bus 1 between Portsmouth stations and Fratton
- Stagecoach South 20 between Havant - Bedhampton - Cosham - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations
- Stagecoach South 21 between Havant - Bedhampton - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations
- Stagecoach South 23 between Havant - Bedhampton - Cosham - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations
- Stagecoach South 700 between Havant - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations
Due to the level of disruption to journeys between Guildford and Portsmouth Harbour, passengers are now able to source their own taxis between Guildford and Portsmouth Harbour and claim them back through the SWR website.
At the Woking station, trains are having to run at reduced speed due to a signalling problem, with disruption expected until 11am.