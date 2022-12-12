THIS year’s Wisley Glow is enthralling audiences with its new after-dark display.
Members of the RHS team at Wisley say feedback from the public has been good for this latest event.
“This year’s Glow event at RHS Garden Wisley is proving popular with visitors, especially the scientific projections on the Laboratory building which showcases its history,” said Jayne Dann, events team leader.
The new route winds around iconic sights such as the Old Laboratory, Wisteria Walk and Jellicoe Canal, with the festive illuminations also featuring Oakwood – formerly known as the Wild Garden – where Wisley’s oldest trees are included in the spectacle of lights, fire and music.
“The Glasshouse is another showstopper with a dramatic display of water, fire and lights on the lake, and huge poinsettia ‘Christmas trees’ inside,” added Jayne.
The garden’s village square features a mini Christmas market, where festive-themed chalets sell a variety of seasonal treats such as bratwurst, pretzels, toasted marshmallows, roasted chestnuts, hot chocolate and mulled wine, to keep visitors warm on the inside as they explore the illuminated trail. Plus the garden centre remains open every evening, offering a variety of gift ideas to spread some festive cheer.
And Glow isn’t just for Christmas, as the lights spectacle continues into the new year, right up until Sunday 8 January. Glow is open from 4pm to 9pm, excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Tickets must be booked at www.rhs.org.uk. You can arrive at any point during a booked 15 minute time slot, as selected during the booking process, and it takes around one-and-a-half hours to fully take in the displays.