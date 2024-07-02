A lane in Woking will close for six weeks so a scaffold gantry can be dismantled.
Victoria Way’s south-bound carriageway will be closed from Monday July, 8 between the main car park exit and the junction with High Street. Works will be conducted between 7.30am to 10pm during the first half of the dismantle, followed by night shifts for the remaining section.
In the event of bad weather, lifting operations will not go ahead as planned and works will be rescheduled.
The scaffold gantry is located in the vicinity of a new hotel, The Hilton. The News and Mail previously reported that the establishment would not open until October this year. Nearly three years beyond the projected opening.
Woking Borough Council has thanked local businesses, road users and residents for their patience during the necessary works. Any queries or concerns regarding the works, email [email protected]