A private school that borrowed £13.3 million from the now-bankrupt Woking Borough Council has yet to repay its overdue debts, with the council now seeking legal advice to recover the money.
Greenfield School in Old Woking was loaned the funds between 2019 and 2021 under the previous administration, which claimed the money would help free up capacity in state schools. But £2.4 million due last year remains unpaid, with the school instead offering the council a town centre building worth considerably less — an offer the council rejected.
At a council meeting on March 20, Councillor Robert Dale, lead member for finance, said: “We made it clear that the strong preference of this council was that the school simply met their existing commitments. They are also aware that they are required to provide independent and professional advice on the viability of their plans to repay.”
He added: “Our needs must be front and centre to provide assurance that the school will be able to honour any revised terms — not just the repayment due last November but the whole arrangement.”
Cllr Dale criticised the original loan deal, calling it “ultra reckless.” He said: “The former administration may or may not have acted beyond their legal powers, but they certainly sprinted with blind ambition past the boundaries of good judgement.”
The unsecured loans helped the school relocate to another catchment area and target a different segment of the private education market. Greenfield, which charges up to £17,010 a year, has previously told the council it “may not be in a position” to repay the money.
Woking Borough Council declared itself effectively bankrupt in 2023, with a £2 billion debt forcing deep service cuts and a 10% tax hike.
The council said it is now “taking appropriate legal advice” to resolve the situation.