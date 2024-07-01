The Liberal Democrats have put saving the NHS at the heart of their manifesto, with bold proposals to boost GP numbers by 8,000; end dental deserts; give patients a legal right to start cancer treatment within 62 days of urgent referral; increase the number of staffed hospital beds and end excessive ambulance handover delays.
The Lib Dem manifesto has set out proposals for an extra £9 billion a year spending on the NHS and care, paid for by asking banks and billionaires to pay their fair share. We would close loopholes in capital gains tax exploited by the ultra-wealthy and reverse the Conservative Party’s tax cuts for big banks.
As a life-long resident and councillor, I know local health services are on their knees. A staggering number of people I talk to on the doorstep have stories of not being able to get a GP appointment or register with an NHS dentist, or having to wait for hours in A&E.
Ending the crisis in our NHS has to be the top priority. We must rescue local health services pushed to the brink by the Conservative Party.
An emergency budget right after the election is the only way we can start to repair the damage done to our health services. People in Woking should not have to wait a moment longer for the care they deserve.
“I cannot get an appointment with my GP when I need it!”
I have lost count of how often residents have told me this on the doorstep over the last few months. Our doctors, nurses and NHS staff work hard but there are simply not enough of them to meet the need in Woking and our villages.
That is why the Lib Dems have a costed an achievable plan to recruit 8,000 extra GPs in England. Amazingly, we have people trained as GPs who cannot get a job! This is not just about money; it is about making the system work properly.
We will bring in a legal guarantee to an emergency appointment within 24 hours and a routine one within two weeks.
Finding an NHS dentist in Woking is even more difficult. Too often the only option is to go private. We will guarantee access to an NHS dentist for urgent and emergency care, ending DIY dentistry and dental deserts.
The NHS was the envy of the world. The idea of free healthcare when you need it unites the country. It is also cost effective.
However, under the Conservatives, parts of it are in chaos. A staff recruitment crisis, crumbling buildings and missed targets are core problems. We need investment in people and technology. People, to help retain and recruit staff. Technology, to improve outcomes and reduce costs.
Today, a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote for a better NHS and social care system in Woking – I hope I can have your support to fight for Woking in Parliament.