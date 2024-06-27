Imagine it’s the 5th of July and it’s all over. You’ve noticed how there’s a whole load of things you couldn’t get an answer to for years, but suddenly in the election you had politicians falling over themselves to help, if it will swing them a few more votes. Even Sir Keir had an answer on what a woman is – it’s whatever Tony tells him.
But now it’s the 5th and they’ve forgotten you and have their own problems to deal with, perhaps plots to depose leaders, or donors who want insane policies like Net Zero, ESG and DEI implemented – and could that come with a whole load of extra visas for cheap staff who will compete with everyone else for the dwindling stock of housing, healthcare and school places? You could wish you had voted your beliefs and sent a clear loud signal.
Well, a vote for the Heritage Party is a way of doing that. We have always opposed the war in Ukraine, about which our media has told us only some of the story. We are strongly pro-life – no Canadian style medically assisted dying in place of compassion and health care. Don’t wake up on the 5th and find your vote has supported a party with MPs who will pass assisted dying laws.
We are also strong on personal freedom, rooted in our Christian heritage: we are opposed to a central bank digital currency, to 15-minute neighbourhoods and road pricing. We have heard next to nothing about these in this election, you have to assume that’s because they know you won’t like them, but they want to do them anyway.
We hear a lot about the ‘cost of living crisis’ but little on its cause. The key reason has been the man-made rise in energy costs. Not just the man-made war, but ‘green’ surcharges and concepts like ‘carbon pricing’ have been adding to costs for years.
Net Zero is a luxury belief based on the unproven assertion of humanity’s contribution to natural climate variation, but those who suffer aren’t those who virtue-signal.
There’s a lot of uncertainty coming over the next few years. Placing your vote with me, as the Heritage Party candidate, sends a clear signal on the values you stand by and stand for.
Don’t be misunderstood or taken for granted.
Remember they assured you Victoria Square would be fine, now look where our town is.
Every vote is counted and every vote counts.
Send a clear lasting signal on July 4th, so you can face the new day on the 5th.