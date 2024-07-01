I am standing as a Labour MP with a fresh perspective, an MP who is not part of the murky political processes that have historically shaped this town. Instead, I will be a bridge between Woking and Westminster — an MP who will stand up for our town in parliament, and one who will be able to knock on Keir Starmer’s office door (when he is hopefully our next Prime Minister) to share residents’ concerns. A backbench MP can only shout from the sidelines.