Politics is about service — not self-promotion. It’s about making people’s lives better — not worse.
But since the Liberal Democrat/Conservative coalition entered government in 2010, Woking residents consistently say life has worsened over that time. Many of you feel poorer, not richer.
Like you’ve been left behind, instead of getting ahead. You worry your children will be worse off, not better off. That is a political failure.
And locally in Woking, we have the ongoing debt crisis — now at over £2 billion. The fact it was allowed to happen shows a culture here of politicians operating like a cartel: divvying up committee appointments along loyalty lines instead of according to financial competence, and protecting allies when bad decisions were being made instead of raising the alarm.
Labour knows a lot about change, having worked very hard to bring our party back into the service of working people. And Wokingites all agree this town needs to change the way it does politics — that politicians here need to offer greater oversight, scrutiny and accountability.
I am standing as a Labour MP with a fresh perspective, an MP who is not part of the murky political processes that have historically shaped this town. Instead, I will be a bridge between Woking and Westminster — an MP who will stand up for our town in parliament, and one who will be able to knock on Keir Starmer’s office door (when he is hopefully our next Prime Minister) to share residents’ concerns. A backbench MP can only shout from the sidelines.
Labour will always be on your side. If we are fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to govern, we are clear that it is time to turn the page on 14 years of chaos and confusion, disorder and instability. We have a fully-costed manifesto that is offering real change.
We want to fix the NHS, and deliver economic stability by creating a national wealth fund that will invest in businesses and create 650,000 good new jobs.
We want to tackle antisocial behaviour by adding 13,000 more community officers on our streets and routing their patrols through town centres. We’ll also roll out a network of youth hubs in every community so young people have safe “third spaces” where they can hang out away from home and school.
And we want to enhance and protect our natural environment by taking action against the water companies who are polluting our waters. We will arm the regulator with the powers to put these companies into special measures, to block executives bonuses, and to bring criminal charges for persistent offenders.
We can only do this with your support though. With a clear mandate from you.
On the doorstep, Woking residents tell me they are ready for change. But if you want change, you have to vote for it.
So vote for Labour on polling day.