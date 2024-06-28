Nataly Anderson, the Green Party candidate, says we are faced with choices that are not choices.
“We are asked to choose between bad, and even worse.
“So what should we expect? We must be realistic about risks and pragmatic about upsides. If we want quality of life amidst political and financial turmoil, we must guard against becoming demoralised.
“After July 4, we will no longer have a Conservative Government. We might have a Conservative MP in Woking. That is not the same as having a party in power that has wreaked havoc on our lives over the last 14 years, taking us out of Europe and inflicting a damaging programme of austerity.
“How much impact will the new Government have on issues that matter to people? “Bringing the NHS back to life. Tackling the crises in social care, housing, the cost of living. Stopping climate change. Fighting wars that are not ours.
“Labour will likely be the winner, and Labour does have some policies which may make our lives less worse. But Labour will not tackle the root causes of our problems: the privatisation of critical public services and extreme wealth inequality. This is why I say ‘less worse’ rather than ‘better’.
“A reconfigured Parliament gives us scope to push through positive changes.
“We are being told to vote tactically to 'get the Tories out', forcing us to vote for a party we don't want. The Tories are going to be out regardless of who wins in Woking. Would a Liberal Democrat be a better MP for Woking?
“The Liberal Democrats have supported most things done by Tory PMs. In our local government, they voted with the Tories to run up a £2.6bn debt for Woking residents. At every turn, they have performed an about face.
“Make of that what you will.
“Rest assured, in Woking you can vote with your heart.
“Vote for someone who will stand up for your interests.”
Meanwhile, Ricard Barker, the Reform Party candidate, told the News & Mail: “Great Britain stands on a precipice.
“Never before has the choice at a general election been more stark.
“Yet never more simple.
“This is the choice before you.
“Vote for any of the established parties, offering more of the same.
“Or vote for Reform UK and save your country. Let's break free from our self-interested, entitled political class and make this July 4 our independence day."