The A3 will then be closed southbound between the A244 Esher Common and A247 Burntcommon, with no southbound entry to the A3 from Esher Common, Painshill, M25, or Old Lane junctions. The closures will take place between 11:00pm and 6:00am on January 20, 21, and 27, and between 10:30pm and 5:30am on January 23, 24, 25, and 26. Drivers will be diverted via A243 to M25 junction 9 for Leatherhead. Non-motorway traffic will continue along A24, A246, and A247 to join the A3 at Burntcommon.